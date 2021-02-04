VIP AUDIO 2/3 – East Coast Cast #538 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Royal Rumble results including Bianca Belair making history and Edge returning to win, Rumble fallout, NXT thoughts, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the ECC, the fellas talk Royal Rumble results. Bianca Belair making history winning her Rumble, and Edge returning to win his. The fallout from the Rumble. Is Sasha the money match for Bianca? Who does Edge choose to face? Are the women’s Rumbles more exciting or just newer? Brief thoughts on the current goings on in NXT, including Bronson Reed’s potential. Live calls and much more.

