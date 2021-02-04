VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Kenta’s surprise appearance, the Sabian-Ford wedding, Tag Team Battle Royal, six-man main event, Baker vs. Rosa, Shaq (30 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Kenta’s surprise appearance, the Sabian-Ford wedding, the Tag Team Battle Royal, Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley & Fenix & Pac, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Shaq talks about Cody again on NBA studio show on TNT to set up a March tag match on Dynamite, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO