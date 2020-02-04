News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/3 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Orton addressing Edge attack, Charlotte-Ripley angle, Drew shows confidence, Ricochet earns shot at Lesnar, more (30 min)

February 4, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Randy Orton addressing last week’s Edge attack, a big Charlotte-Ripley angle, Drew McMahon shows confidence about beating Brock Lesnar, Ricochet earns shot at Lesnar in the main event, and much more.

