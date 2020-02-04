News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot and Symmonds present a beginner’s guide to Stardom with first-time viewers’ thoughts on the 9th Anniversary show (87 min)

February 4, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: “Hold Your Dreams.” This week, Harley R. Pageot presents an introductory guide to Japanese women’s promotion Stardom including a rundown of each championship, faction, and key storylines. Plus: Charlot and Andy Symmonds join in to share their thoughts as first-time viewers watching Stardom’s 9th Anniversary show.

