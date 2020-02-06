VIP AUDIO 2/5 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk great Cody and MJF segment, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley shining brightly, The Undisputed Era’s many enemies, Velveteen Dream’s return, more (124 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav discuss the goings on of AEW and NXT TV. Cody and MJF have a great, drama-filled segment that ended with Cody’s back being a whipped mess and a fan trying to fight MJF. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley shine so bright in their segment with Charlotte Flair. The Undisputed Era has way too many enemies to deal with. The Portland Takeover card is taking shape. Velveteen Dream makes his much anticipated return.

