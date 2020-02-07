VIP AUDIO 2/6 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (7/19/1992): Keller joined by Jim Ross to talk about WCW’s attempts under Bill Watts to improve product drastically including insight into booking strategy, plus live calls (84 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This is the July 19, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller being joined by WCW announcer and executive Jim Ross to talk about WCW’s attempts under Bill Watts to improve product drastically including insight into booking strategy, plus live calls on a wide variety of topics on the news of the week.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO