VIP AUDIO 2/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (2-4-2015) Road Warrior Animal and Justin Credible talk about a young aloof Randy Orton, The Ascension’s struggles, more insights plus Aftershow current events talk (95 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Feb. 4 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host Pat McNeill, former WWE stars Justin Credible and “Road Warrior” Animal are interviewed live with callers and emailers. Animal talks about the failure of The Ascension to get over, younger wrestlers maturing to have respect for the business, keys to becoming a top pro wrestler that fans wouldn’t know about, the challenges of eating right and training on the road, and more. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

