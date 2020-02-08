VIP AUDIO 2/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Goldberg challenges The Fiend, Otis gets ready for Valentine’s Day date with Mandy, Super Showdown Saudi Arabia hype (81 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair of PWTorch.com to discuss Goldberg challenging The Fiend, Otis getting ready for Valentine’s Day date with Mandy, Super Showdown Saudi Arabia hype, another Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin match, a Fatal Four-way women’s match, Miz & Morrison movie spoof, and more including a mailbag segment.

