VIP AUDIO 2/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW surprise debut speculation, MJF-Punk, Lita-Becky, Jericho forgives Joe Rogan, Ronda’s bitterness bleeding onto TV appearances, Brandi-Lambert, more (89 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY:
- The C.M. Punk vs. MJF match on Dynamite last week.
- The Brandi Rhodes-Dan Lambert debacle.
- Tony Khan’s teaser for a surprise debut on Dynamite this week.
- Ronda Rousey’s bitterness toward fans bleeding into her on-air character.
- Lita’s segment with Becky Lynch, and Lita’s comments about Saudi Arabia in the past.
- Doudrop’s shift in character indicating she might be in for a sustained push.
- Nia Jax’s comments on choosing to not get vaccinated.
- Chris Jericho forgiving Joe Rogan, and The Rock’s involvement in the controversy.
- EC3’s new “Control Your Narrative” indy shows and the haunting video hyping it.
- Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Psycho Clown in GCW?
- X-Pac & Joey Janella vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers.
- Will Ospreay vs. Oku at RevPro.
