SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon & Soucek discuss the Forbidden Door and who will be announced as AEW’s newest signing, wild Brandi Rhodes promo, more (80 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:20:39 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show with a long conversation about the Forbidden Door. Who will be announced as AEW’s newest signing on Wednesday? If it’s a free agent signing (like Jeff Hardy), is that really a talent going through the Forbidden Door? Also, you know they talked about that wild Brandi Rhodes promo last week, and why it was the dumbest thing AEW has ever put on television, plus listener emails and a lot more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO