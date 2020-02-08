VIP AUDIO 2/8 – WKPWP Interview Classic with WWF & AWA announcer Ken Resnick (AD-FREE): (2-6-15) Great vintage Heenan, Hogan, Piper, Monsoon, Vince McMahon, Road Warriors stories (140 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic episode from five years ago this week (2-6-15) featuring former WWF and AWA announcer Ken Resnick. He shares memories of interviewing Hulk Hogan, the Road Warriors, Bobby Heenan, and many other top stars, plus insights into the marathon WWF tapings, backstage at AWA tapings in the mid-‘80s, and more with live callers and email topics.

