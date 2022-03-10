VIP AUDIO 3/10 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk TV ratings from two decades ago, Dynamite, Revolution, Thunder Rosa winning in home territory, reading club challenge, mailbag (144 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav spend way too much time remembering TV ratings from two decades ago. The monster numbers Desperate Housewives used to get. That damnable 2007 writer’s strike! Rich recaps tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and reviews Revolution. Danielson, Moxley, and Regal come together to make faction greatness. Thunder Rosa winning in her home territory. Reading club challenge, and the mailbag get its attention.
