VIP AUDIO 3/10 – East Coast Cast #579 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss AEW Revolution including pros and cons, best matches and performances, and more, plus Breakker, Ziggler, live calls (85 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s live show, Cam and Trav discuss AEW’s pay-per-view event, Revolution. The pros and cons, the best matches and performances. Why does Travis believe Adam Cole and his finishing moves were buried? Looking forward to Wardlow’s next and very important decision. Cam describes the gathering coming to a halt when Jade Cargill made her entrance. Bron Breakker getting better every time you see him. Dolph Ziggler winning the NXT championship along with two other title changes this week. Live calls and more.

