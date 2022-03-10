VIP AUDIO 3/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Roundtable w/Keller, McNeill, Mitchell (02-14-2004): The rise of Eddie Guerrero to PPV main event, Goldberg jumping to go after Brock, plus sidebar on celebrity trials (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Roundtable Podcast from February 14, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell discussing the Smackdown brand with Goldberg jumping to go after Brock Lesnar, the rise of Eddie Guerrero to PPV main event, and the depth of the roster to fill out a full PPV line-up. Also, a rare current events discussion at the end including scandals with Michael Jackson, Kobe Brant, Scott Peterson, and Martha Stewart.

