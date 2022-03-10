VIP AUDIO 3/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Hazelwood (AD-FREE): Jeff Hardy debuts, Chris Jericho turns on Inner Circle, Adam Page vs. Dante Martin, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut, Hardy’s long-term potential in the company, future matches with Matt Hardy, Adam Page’s confusing Dark Order segment, Jericho’s heel turn, analysis of Wardlow’s first babyface promo, quality control on the product including storytelling concerning Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara, and more. Enjoy!
