VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Ziggler’s NXT Title win and big picture look at Ziggler’s career, KO challenging Austin, Edge explains himself, Ricochet’s title win, Rousey’s progress, more (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

The Dolph Ziggler NXT Title win over Bron Breakker and Tomasso Ciampa last night. This includes an evaluation of whether Ziggler’s win hurts Breakker in any way or diminishes the NXT brand, or does this finally get Ziggler back in a role he deserves given his talent as a top shelf worker? Also, how is Breakker coming along as a rising star?

A review of the rest of NXT 2.0 from last night.

A rundown of WWE Smackdown from last Friday including Ricochet’s win, Ronda Rousey’s progress, the Usos attack and title defense, and Roman Reigns getting cheered. Also, why is this version of Reigns cheered by some whereas Reigns before his heel turn was booed?

A rundown of WWE Raw from Monday night including the stellar opening three-way tag team match, Kevin Owens’ challenge to Steve Austin, Edge’s promo explaining his actions, and Jerry Lawler’s special appearance.

