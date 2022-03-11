News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): AEW Dynamite & Rampage reviews including ratings analysis, Regal’s promo, Guevara-Sky title change, New Japan Cup, UFC (61 min.)

March 11, 2022

VIP AUDIO 3/10 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): AEW Dynamite & Rampage reviews including ratings analysis, Regal's promo, Guevara-Sky title change, New Japan Cup, UFC (61 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • A review of AEW Rampage from last week including where Todd stands on Keith Lee in AEW so far, Guevara vs. Andrade vs. Darby, and Christian vs. Ethan.
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including William Regal’s introductory promo segment, Hangman Page vs. Dante Martin, Chris Jericho turns on Eddie Kingston, and analysis of the disappointing rating this week.
  • The latest New Japan Cup happenings.
  • Review of last week’s UFC event and a look ahead to this weekend’s event.

