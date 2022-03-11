VIP AUDIO 3/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): AEW Dynamite & Rampage reviews including ratings analysis, Regal’s promo, Guevara-Sky title change, New Japan Cup, UFC (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

A review of AEW Rampage from last week including where Todd stands on Keith Lee in AEW so far, Guevara vs. Andrade vs. Darby, and Christian vs. Ethan.

A review of AEW Dynamite including William Regal’s introductory promo segment, Hangman Page vs. Dante Martin, Chris Jericho turns on Eddie Kingston, and analysis of the disappointing rating this week.

The latest New Japan Cup happenings.

Review of last week’s UFC event and a look ahead to this weekend’s event.

