VIP AUDIO 3/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago, pt. 2 (AD-FREE): (3-6-2012) Keller & Powell talk Raw ratings, possible HBK return, Sting’s future, the fall of Miz and Del Rio, WWE after WM28, more (73 min.)

March 11, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-9-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They analyze the Raw ratings, plus answer a dozen email questions ranging from whether Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement, the fall of Miz and Alberto Del Rio compared to last year, Sting’s future, and a lot more on all sides of the arguments regarding the promotional strategy for Rock vs. John Cena.

