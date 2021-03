VIP AUDIO 3/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Barnett (AD-FREE): Revolution follow-up including explosion error explanation, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for TNT Championship, Inner Circle and Jericho turn babyface, more (103 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to talk AEW Dynamite with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Revolution fallout surrounding the botched explosion finish to Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, Christian’s debut, his place in AEW and immediate future, Inner Circle and Chris Jericho turning babyface, inconsistencies with the angle concerning MJF and his new faction, what Chris Jericho brings to the company as a babyface, and much more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO