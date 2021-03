SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Revolution follow-up including a lot of spinning the main event fizzle, Darby vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title, Inner Circle’s break-up and a new faction, Cody-Pentagon feud set up, and more.

