VIP AUDIO 3/10 – WKPWP Thursday Mailbag w/Keller & Mitchell (AD-FREE): WrestleMania at risk due to coronavirus? Can pro wrestling work without a crowd? Marko Stunt ratings, Drew-Lesnar, Edge-Orton, Baszler-Charlotte hype adequate? Where did men’s singles EC match go? Marko Stunt a turnoff? (112 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell answer mailbag questions on this Wildcard Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. They begin with question about the possibility of WrestleMania taking place this year without a live audience if the coronavirus leads to massive live event cancellations by early next month. Is pro wrestling viable without a live audience to react and play off of? What about Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, NXT, and other live wrestling events with TV contracts to fulfill? Additional topics including whether Marko Stunt is turning away viewers, whether Drew McIntyre should beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, evaluating the hype for A.J. Styles vs. Undertaker, Edge vs. Randy Orton, and Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch so far, the destruction of the Erick Rowan pet cage and how it was handled, the mysterious disappearance of the men’s singles Elimination Chamber match, Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak perhaps a sign of things to come, and more.

