VIP AUDIO 3/9 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Styles calling out Undertaker, Drew smashing Rowan’s pet, Edge takes out anger on MVP, Becky responds to Baszler’s EC dominance, more (29 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Edge’s return, Drew McIntyre smashing Erick Rowan’s pet, A.J. Styles calling out Undertaker, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, more Kevin Owens-Seth Rollings build-up, shared popcorn and crowd kisses with callers in the Coronovirus era, Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins, Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch reacts to Shayna Baszler’s win, and more.

