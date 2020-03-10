VIP AUDIO 3/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Stoup (AD-FREE): Edge returns, Drew smashes Rowan’s pet, Styles calls out Taker, Ripley-Charlotte, callers, on-site report (123 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from the PWT Talks NXT podcast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Edge’s return, Drew McIntyre smashing Erick Rowan’s pet, A.J. Styles calling out Undertaker, Charlotte-Rhea Ripley, more Kevin Owens-Seth Rollings build-up, shared popcorn and crowd kisses with callers. Then they talk with a correspondent who attended Raw in person. And finally they answer Mailbag questions focused in part on Asuka & Kairi Sane.

