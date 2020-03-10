VIP AUDIO 3/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss the ramifications of WWE’s Elimination Chamber PPV, review UFC 248, preview the UFC’s trip to Brasília, more (60 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the ramifications of WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. They review UFC 248. They preview the UFC’s trip to Brasília, Brazil. They close the show by discussing a sneakily loaded Bellator card.

