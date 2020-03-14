VIP AUDIO 3/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (3-11-15) Disco Inferno interview talking WrestleMania Weekend plans, Hardy Twitter feud, WCW stories, more + VIP Aftershow (106 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back to five years ago this week. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill from March 11, 2015, McNeill interviews Disco Inferno with live callers and emailers about his WrestleMania Weekend plans, Hardy Twitter, feud WCW stories, whether the Disco Inferno gimmick would have worked better in the WWF, and more. Plus, the (previously VIP-exclusive) Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news and events.

