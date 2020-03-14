VIP AUDIO 3/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): First show with no crowd, Triple H wisecracking on commentary, Reigns and Cena-Bray promos, Jeff Hardy returns, live callers & mailbag (136 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including thoughts on the first show with no crowd and ideas for what to augment going forward. Also, Triple H wisecracking on commentary at the expense mostly of Michael Cole, a signature oblivious un-self-aware Roman Reigns sit-down interview, a strong John Cena-Bray Wyatt in-ring promo, Jeff Hardy returns, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro, and much more discussed with lots of live callers and a mailbag segment.

