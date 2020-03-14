News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/13 – WKH – Smackdown Review: First empty arena episode with Cena-Bray segment at end, Reigns sit-down promo, Bryan vs. Gulak, Jeff Hardy returns vs. Corbin, Bayley & Sasha vs. Nikki & Bliss (30 min)

March 14, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the first empty arena episode of WWE Smackdown start to finish including the John Cena-Bray Wyatt segment at the end, a Roman Reigns sit-down promo, Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak, Jeff Hardy returns vs. Baron Corbin, Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss, and more.

