VIP AUDIO 3/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol (AD-FREE): Rosa beats Baker in cage, Jericho the Sports Entertainer, Hardys, Red Hot Crowd, live callers (122 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and occasional PWTorch.com contributor Eric Krol with live callers discussing tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite which included Thunder Rosa ending Britt Baker’s AEW Title reign, the Jericho Appreciation Society segment with Jericho declaring he’s a sports entertainer now, the Hardy Brothers wrestling as a team in AEW against Private Party, the William Regal-Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson faction, and much more with live callers throughout.

