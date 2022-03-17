VIP AUDIO 3/16 – WKPWP VIP Aftershow: More Dynamite topics including the Hardys looking old, Hangman looking good, Jericho the Sports Entertainer too meta, referees in AEW, a new emerging Four Pillars, more (39 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and occasional PWTorch.com contributor Eric Krol for a VIP-exclusive Aftershow following the AEW Dynamite live post-show. They respond to emails on these topics:

  • Did the Hardys look slow and old?
  • When did Hangman Page lose momentum and does he have it back?
  • Is Jericho the Sports Entertainer too meta to work?
  • Has AEW gone too far with referees looking hapless during tag matches?
  • Is there a second wave of Four Pillars emerging in AEW right now?
  • And more.

