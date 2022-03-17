VIP AUDIO 3/16 – WKPWP VIP Aftershow: More Dynamite topics including the Hardys looking old, Hangman looking good, Jericho the Sports Entertainer too meta, referees in AEW, a new emerging Four Pillars, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and occasional PWTorch.com contributor Eric Krol for a VIP-exclusive Aftershow following the AEW Dynamite live post-show. They respond to emails on these topics:

Did the Hardys look slow and old?

When did Hangman Page lose momentum and does he have it back?

Is Jericho the Sports Entertainer too meta to work?

Has AEW gone too far with referees looking hapless during tag matches?

Is there a second wave of Four Pillars emerging in AEW right now?

And more.

