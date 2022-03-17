VIP AUDIO 3/16 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Baker vs. Rosa in a cage for the title, Sky vs. Wardlow for TNT Title, Jericho Appreciation Society, Hardy Brothers vs. Private Party, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a cage for the title, Scorpio Sky vs. Wardlow for TNT Title, Jericho Appreciation Society, Hardy Brothers vs. Private Party, Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta & Chuck Taylor, and more.

