SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/17 - The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Hall's best chance to be WWF Champion, Cole's entrance theme, Malakai Black's gimmick, is this year's WrestleMania second-worst ever, Cena-Rock tension, Guevara & Conti on social media, more (69 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:09:44 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Would Pete Dunne have been better off as a protege of William Regal’s group than being Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland?

What’s the best way to handle a small wrestler facing a big wrestler?

How about Hook and Jade for the Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley group?

Should Adam Cole have an entrance theme song that gets a babyface reaction?

What was the story behind the John Cena-Rock dynamic ten years ago?

Is Scott Hall the biggest name from the post-territory era of pro wrestling to have never held a major world title?

Is Jade Cargill a heel or a face, and is she likely to jump to WWE when she has a chance?

Can AEW build the women’s division from within?

When would have been the best time for Scott Hall to win the WWF Title?

Is Malakai Black’s gimmick too gimmicky for AEW’s World Title Division?

Could WWE putting inadequately trained wrestlers in the ring who are hurting others or getting hurt lead to a lawsuit about unsafe working conditions some day?

Is this year’s WrestleMania the second-worst of all time?

Would you ask for a waiter’s suggestion when ordering food at a restaurant?

Are Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti trying to replace the head Brandi Rhodes had on social media?

If AEW doesn’t get a big TV renewal deal, will his father continue to approve bankrolling the company? Does Tony’s experience with his pro sports teams portend some issues with his leadership?

Does Vince McMahon actually care about his talent’s health more than Tony Khan give the milder WWE style in the ring compared to the bumps and stunts regularly seen on AEW events?

Will Dwayne Johnson forgo heel movie parts because he might think it could hurt his prospects of running for political office?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO