SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline #58 (3-3-2004): Will lack of nostalgia at WM20 disappoint? Something extra Austin deserves credit for, evaluating who can give great go-home promos, ROH scandal, Attitude Era arrogance (27 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:51 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from March 3, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering the latest news including these topics:

Breaking news on the Rob Feinstein scandal that threatened ROH’s future.

Something extra Steve Austin deserves credit for.

Evaluating who can give great go-home promos on Raw.

Rock’s shortcoming.

The price WWE paid for arrogance during the Attitude Era.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO