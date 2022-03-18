VIP AUDIO 3/18 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-15-2017) Keller & Powell discuss Shane-Styles angle, WM33 build, Bring It To The Table, Reigns’ progress, TNA-ROH, Hardys, Shinsuke, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (3-15-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell as they talk about the latest build up to WrestleMania 33, thoughts on how the line-up has shaped up, reaction to A.J. Styles and Shane McMahon last night on Smackdown, the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt segment, hot topics discussed on Bring It To The Table, a look back at the build to WrestleMania 22 and the reaction to Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon on the lineup compared to Styles vs. Shane, reaction to Anthem/Impact and the Hardys-ROH, and much more with callers and email topics.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Wade and Jason discuss a range of topics including Christopher Daniels winning the ROH World Title, Alberto El Patron winning the Impact Wrestling World Title, many WrestleMania 33 developments, reaction to various topics on Bring it to the Table on WWE Network including what the show is aiming to accomplish, Lucha Underground on Netflix, and much much more.

