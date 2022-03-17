SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Raw Report (3-2-2004): Powell's analysis of Rock's return to Raw to unite with Foley against Evolution, plus Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, WrestleMania 20 hype (21 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 21:15 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Raw Report from March 2, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch assistant editor Jason Powell’s full rundown and analysis of Rock’s return to Raw to unite with Foley against Evolution, plus Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, WrestleMania 20 hype, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO