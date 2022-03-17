VIP AUDIO 3/17 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-13-2012) Keller & Powell talk Rock Concert vs. Thug-o-nomics, HBK confronts Taker, Jericho exposes Punk’s father, plus Borash-Bischoff, ratings (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-13-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the Rock Concert vs. Thug-o-nomics, Shawn Michaels confronts Taker, Chris Jericho exposes C.M. Punk’s father, plus Jeremy Borash-Eric Bischoff, Garett Bischoff’s push, ratings, and much more with live calls and email questions.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply