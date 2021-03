VIP AUDIO 3/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage (AD-FREE): Baker-Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle split, Christian’s promo, live callers, emails (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the main event bloodbath with Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker, a breakdown of Christian’s debut AEW promo and why his approach could backfire, MJF’s explanation from splitting with Inner Circle, Cody vs. Penta, Darby-Lance Archer, Brian Cage’s apparent turn, and much more.

