March 18, 2021

VIP AUDIO 3/17 - WKH - AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle situation, Cody vs. Penta, Christian's first AEW promo, more (32 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle situation, Cody Rhodes vs. Penta, Christian’s first AEW promo (was he trying to be a heel?), Brian Cage’s apparent turn, Lance Archer confronts Darby, and more.

