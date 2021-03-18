SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/17 - WKH - AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle situation, Cody vs. Penta, Christian's first AEW promo, more (32 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 32:47 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including Britt Baker-Thunder Rosa bloodbath, MJF explains Inner Circle situation, Cody Rhodes vs. Penta, Christian’s first AEW promo (was he trying to be a heel?), Brian Cage’s apparent turn, Lance Archer confronts Darby, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO