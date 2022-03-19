SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/18 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Deliberate Dog Collar Match, Pt. 2 – Frame-by-frame artistic analysis of the C.M. Punk vs. MJF Dog Collar Match from AEW Revolution 2022 (41 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 41:41 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? C.M. Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match from AEW Revolution 2022. In part two of two, Zack Heydorn dissects the match frame by frame with specific discussion points on the pace of the match, violence, Punk and MJF’s deliberate nature, Wardlow’s involvement, post-match Punk, post-match MJF, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO