VIP AUDIO 3/18 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Deliberate Dog Collar Match, Pt. 2 – Frame-by-frame artistic analysis of the C.M. Punk vs. MJF Dog Collar Match from AEW Revolution 2022 (41 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? C.M. Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match from AEW Revolution 2022. In part two of two, Zack Heydorn dissects the match frame by frame with specific discussion points on the pace of the match, violence, Punk and MJF’s deliberate nature, Wardlow’s involvement, post-match Punk, post-match MJF, and more. Enjoy!
