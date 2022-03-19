VIP AUDIO 3/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): Rousey left lying by Charlotte two weeks in a row, Lesnar goes bonkers with forklift, Cody, Corbin, live callers (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Frank Peteani to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start by focusing on what it means that WWE has booked Charlotte to leave Rousey knocked down and out as the end of Smackdown two weeks in a row. Then they talk with live callers about the Brock Lesnar forklift angle, Happy Corbin, the follow-up on Big E, the odd way Natalya & Shayna Baszler earned a title shot at WrestleMania, some Cody talk, and more.
