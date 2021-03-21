VIP AUDIO 3/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – Roundtable talking Booker T’s IC Title run, early thoughts on A.J. Styles upside, Sting’s negative view of Internet fans, wrestlers upset with scripted promos, more (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the first four-person VIP Roundtable from July 11, 2003. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell, Pat McNeill, and Jason Powell to discuss current events at the time including these topics: D-Lo Brown in TNA, early thoughts on A.J. Styles’s upside, Booker T’s IC Title win, top stars upset with over-scripting of WWE TV promos, Mick Foley Torch Talk, Sting’s negative view of Internet wrestling fans, WWE possibly promoting MMA, Vince and Steph giving themselves pushes on TV, the Kurt Angle-Brock Lesnar storyline, and more.

