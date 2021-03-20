VIP AUDIO 3/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (3-13-11) Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy talks WM32 hype, Shane-Taker, Ambrose-Lesnar + Bonus Lio Rush interview (135 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from ten years ago (3-13-2011). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller welcomes ex-WWE writer Matt McCarthy including these topics: WrestleMania 32 hype, Shane McMahon-Undertaker, Brock Lesnar-Dean Ambrose, Roderick Strong’s slur, PWG, Roman Reigns’s Tweet response to a critical fan, how to fix Roman Reigns’s babyface act, and more with live callers and email questions.

Then a bonus interview from the same week that Pat McNeill conducted with Lio Rush talking about wrestling for WWNLive and for ROH in the Top Prospect tournament, whether he is interested in WWE’s Global Cruiserweight Series, WM32 Weekend plans, and more.

