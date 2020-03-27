VIP AUDIO 3/26 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Austin-Bret classic double-turn, could AEW surpass WWE ratings, WWE Network documentary recommendations, Buddy Rose, Aubrey Edwards, more (34 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…
- What documentaries on WWE Network does Todd recommend?
- Have any top stars headlined too many or too few WrestleManias, and will Triple H still try to beat Hulk Hogan’s record?
- Regarding WrestleMania 13, what was with the weird Rumble finish and Shawn Michaels, Sid, Shawn, Bret Hart, and Sid ping-ponging the WWF Titlea round?
- Also regarding WM13, Rock vs. The Sultan with Rocky Johnson, the Fatal Four-way and why The Headbangers were the only team to last 1997 in the WWF?
- How well did the Bret Hart-Steve Austin double-turn work and did Ken Shamrock really add to the match as referee?
- Could AEW surpass WWE in viewership with the better set for empty-arena wrestling?
- Could empty-arena setting be a better place for Lars Sullivan to return?
- Is Aubrey Edwards the best referee in the U.S. and thoughts on memorable referee personalities in general?
- Why was Buddy Rose under a mask at WrestleMania 1?
- How would you explaining decision to fire Vince McMahon, Giant Baba, Antonio Inoki, Eric Bischoff, and Vince Russo?
- Are empty arena adjustments being hailed as genius when they’re really the obvious thing to do?
