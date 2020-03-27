VIP AUDIO 3/26 – WKH – The News: Reigns-Goldberg off WrestleMania, WrestleMania non-spoiler taping notes, Stephanie talks coronavirus precautions, Vince’s $80 million WWE stock move, AEW-NXT ratings (17 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Roman Reigns-Goldberg off WrestleMania, WrestleMania non-spoiler taping notes, Stephanie McMahon talks coronavirus precautions, Vince McMahon’s $80 million WWE stock move, AEW-NXT ratings, and more.

