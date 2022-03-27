News Ticker

March 27, 2022

VIP AUDIO 3/27 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Triple H retirement announcement and reflecting on his complex career, New Japan Cup finals, Cody-Seth, Sammy's awful promo, WWE Evil, WM hype, MJF, more (96 min.)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • Reaction to Triple H announcing his retirement, a look at his complex career with highs and lows on and off camera from up-and-coming wrestler to Uncle Paul running NXT.
  • The Seth Rollins office visit hinting at the next step in the Cody storyline.
  • The latest on WrestleMania hype including Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar, Charlotte-Ronda Rousey, and the absence of Ricochet and the secondary titles.
  • Shad Gaspar getting the Warrior Award.
  • Tony Khan saying he’s going to make the ROH PPs “top notch like AEW.”
  • Thoughts on Friday’s Rampage including Ricky Starks vs. Swerve.
  • More AEW talk including the Hangman Page-Adam Cole storyline continuing, the awful Sammy Guevara segment on Dynamite, and MJF’s promo and continued talk about his “next contract” mixing reality and storyline.
  • A review of Kairi Sane’s return to Stardom.
  • Early thoughts on Peacock’s “WWE Evil” episodes.
  • A review of the semi-finals and final of the New Japan Cup this weekend.

