VIP AUDIO 3/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Triple H retirement announcement and reflecting on his complex career, New Japan Cup finals, Cody-Seth, Sammy’s awful promo, WWE Evil, WM hype, MJF, more (96 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Reaction to Triple H announcing his retirement, a look at his complex career with highs and lows on and off camera from up-and-coming wrestler to Uncle Paul running NXT.

The Seth Rollins office visit hinting at the next step in the Cody storyline.

The latest on WrestleMania hype including Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar, Charlotte-Ronda Rousey, and the absence of Ricochet and the secondary titles.

Shad Gaspar getting the Warrior Award.

Tony Khan saying he’s going to make the ROH PPs “top notch like AEW.”

Thoughts on Friday’s Rampage including Ricky Starks vs. Swerve.

More AEW talk including the Hangman Page-Adam Cole storyline continuing, the awful Sammy Guevara segment on Dynamite, and MJF’s promo and continued talk about his “next contract” mixing reality and storyline.

A review of Kairi Sane’s return to Stardom.

Early thoughts on Peacock’s “WWE Evil” episodes.

A review of the semi-finals and final of the New Japan Cup this weekend.

