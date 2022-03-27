SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show - 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk final WM33 hype with live on-site reports from Philly, Taker-Reigns, Hunter-Seth, Lesnar-Goldberg (96 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:36:34 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to talk live with callers including two who were on site in Philadelphia giving their in-arena perspective and observations from the event. They talk about the final Raw-based WM33 hype from Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker to Triple H vs. Seth Rollins to Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and everything else.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO