VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago) (AD-FREE): Keller interviews Sean “X-Pac” Waltman breaking down how much of Rock-Cena is a shoot, evaluating Triple H-Undertaker-HBK, Scott Hall update, more (93 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back ten years to PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman from March 16, 2012. Wade is also joined by guest cohost Bruce Mitchell. Waltman breaks down the Rock-Cena hype and what he senses has been a shoot so far, including insight into what Rock is like behind the scenes and whether he’s changed since his Hollywood success. He also talks about the reasons behind Rock’s dislike for Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels and whether he agrees with the attitude in the locker room that Rock is stealing someone’s spot. Also, in-depth thoughts on the Triple H vs. Undertaker match with Michaels in the mix and whether Triple H should end his streak. Plus his heat with Jericho in 2000, the latest on Scott Hall, and first-person insight into WWE’s developmental standouts after visiting FCW yesterday.

