VIP AUDIO 3/3 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich speculate on final episode of WandaVision, Trav reviews “Headshot Online” trilogy and book one of “Emerilia,” Rich runs down Dynamite and NXT (144 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Back for VIP, Trav and Rich talk more WandaVision. They speculate on the final episode and who will be the big reveal. How the heck are they going to introduce mutants? Travis recaps his week of literature, reviewing the “Headshot Online” trilogy and book one of “Emerilia.” Rich runs down tonight’s AEW Dynamite and NXT, including Shaq’s mix-tag team match. The mailbag also gets sorted.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO