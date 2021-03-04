VIP AUDIO 3/3 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Castle Attack review, title unification, New Japan Cup 2021, and Moxley vs. Kenta (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this jam-packed episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado and Bethany Rupil cover the long-awaited Moxley-Kenta title match on Strong, as well as two nights of Castle Attack. Also, we discuss the official IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP Intercontinental Championship unification into the new IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and fill out our New Japan Cup 2021 brackets. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO