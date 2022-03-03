VIP AUDIO 3/3 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Trav beating Cyberpunk 2077, Tony Khan now owning ROH, Punk bleeding big time, more (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Travis beat “Cyberpunk 2077” and Rich wants to hear the details. The Playstation Network toyed with member emotions by giving weekend access to “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” and then taking it away! Tony Khan announced that he now owns Ring of Honor wrestling. What does this mean for production going forward? With an ROH show scheduled WrestleMania weekend, what splash will AEW try to make during Mania weekend? Punk bleeds big time in the go-home angle headed into AEW Revolution pay-per-view this weekend. Travis says his final goodbyes and good riddances to Ben Simmons, and he welcomes James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Travis introduces the audience to two uncancelable content creators. The mailbag is opened and emptied.

