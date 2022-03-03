SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/3 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Roundtable Special (2-8-2004): Keller, McNeill, Mitchell: Analysis of various WrestleMania 20 lineup possibilities including Lesnar, Goldberg, Guerrero, Benoit, plus prospects of Savage in TNA, WWE Hall of Fame (48 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 48:05 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Roundtable Special from February 8, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell discussing current events in pro wrestling including the prospects of Randy Savage signing with TNA, in-depth analysis of various WrestleMania 20 lineup possibilities including Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Triple H, along with a WWE Hall of Fame discussion, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO